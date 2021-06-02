Say What Now? Trump Reportedly Believes He’ll be Reinstated as President by August [Photo + Video]

Months into President Joe Biden’s first term, supporters of former President Donald Trump are still touting the “big lie” that Trump actually won the 2020 election.

via: Revolt

The New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said on Tuesday (June 1). On Twitter, Haberman said Trump has been “laser focused” on Republican-led election audits and telling supporters he’ll be “reinstated” at the White House soon.

“Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information),” Haberman wrote.

The news also arrives as Trump and the Trump Organization face a serious criminal investigation in the state of New York.

“It isn’t happening in a vacuum. It is happening as he face[s] the possibility of an indictment from the Manhattan DA,” Haberman added. “But he is not putting out statements about the ‘audits’ in states just for the sake of it. He’s been laser focused on them, according to several people who’ve spoken with him (as well as WaPo reporting a few weeks ago).”

The audit that Trump is reportedly referring to is a partisan investigation in the state of Arizona, where some Republicans are currently pushing forward the false narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. Although the non-binding audit has no legal authority and there is no legal system in place to reinstate a former president, the theory has been widely circulating at QAnon gatherings.

At a QAnon conference in Dallas over the weekend, conspiracy theorists told a CNN reporter they believe Trump will be reinstated as president following the audit. Supporters of the conspiracy group added that they believe a military coup, like what happened in Myanmar earlier this year, will overturn the government, replacing President Biden with Trump.

According to Yahoo! News, Sidney Powell, a lawyer who supports Trump, also falsely claimed to QAnon followers at the event that “[Trump] can simply be reinstated” as president.

See Haberman’s tweets and CNN’s interview with attendees at the QAnon conference below.

Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information). https://t.co/kaXSXKnpF0 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 1, 2021

But he is not putting out statements about the “audits” in states just for the sake of it. He’s been laser focused on them, according to several people who’ve spoken with him (as well as WaPo reporting a few weeks ago). — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 1, 2021

I don’t know who’s crazier, Trump or QAnon believers.