Say What Now? Trump Holds Secret Meeting With Elon Musk: GOP Presidential Candidate Offered X Owner White House 'Advisory Role' | lovebscott.com

Former president Donald Trump has reportedly discussed a potential “advisory role” for Elon Musk if he successfully reclaims the White House in November.

The details haven’t been hammered out and nothing’s official yet, but sources with knowledge told The Wall Street Journal that the plan is to give the tech billionaire formal input and influence over border security and the economy — two issues the Tesla CEO has become increasingly vocal about.

The discussions took place during a secret summit at billionaire investor Nelson Peltz’s oceanfront estate in Palm Beach, Florida. As previously reported, the embattled ex-president met with Musk and a group of wealthy Republican donors in March in a bid to secure funding for his cash-strapped campaign.

Accompanied by Barron Trump and X, Musk’s 4-year-old son with musician Grimes, Elon and Peltz also briefed the elder Trump on a plan they developed to invest in a data-driven project to prevent voter fraud — and an influence campaign in which Musk hosts gatherings of powerful business leaders to deter them from supporting President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.

Although Musk and Trump have clashed in the past, Musk’s political beliefs have shifted rightward in recent years, and he frequently uses his sizable online platform to rail against Biden’s administration and the “woke mind virus.”

“In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican,” he tweeted in 2022.

According to insiders, Musk and Trump have developed a friendly rapport in recent months. As the election nears, the two men have begun talking on the phone several times a month, with Musk calling Trump directly on his cellphone to discuss immigration, technology and science, and the U.S. Space Force.

Musk, Peltz, and other Trump backers are reportedly planning to host more salon-style gatherings across the country in an attempt to convince powerful businessmen to reject Biden.

Musk previously served on White House business advisory groups during Trump’s presidency but resigned from them in 2017 following Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord.

The new administration role would reportedly be similar to the position previously held by Isaac Perlmutter, the former Marvel chairman and confidant to Peltz and Trump.

via: RadarOnline.com