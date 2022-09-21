Say What Now? Trump Claims He Could Declassify Government Documents 'By Thinking About It' [Video]

We’re used to Donald Trump lying and making things up as he goes along, but in a recent Fox News interview he made some of his wildest claims yet.

Trump says he can ‘telepathically’ declassify government documents with his mind.

via Yahoo:

The claim comes after the FBI discovered highly sensitive government documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago private club in Florida while executing a search warrant last month.

Trump and those close to him have claimed ? although not in court ? that he had declassified those documents while he was still president, but they haven’t offered evidence.

On Wednesday, the ex-president took it to a new level, insisting that he not only didn’t have to tell anyone but that he could do it without a word.

All he needed was his mind.

“There doesn’t have to be a process, as I understand it,” he told Hannity. “You’re the president of the United States. You can declassify just by saying, ‘It’s declassified.’ Even by thinking about it.”

Send that man to jail.

"There doesn't have to be a process … I declassified everything" — Trump on how he declassified documents (this is false — there is a process Trump didn't follow) pic.twitter.com/ehX8QqTnmB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2022