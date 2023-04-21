Say What Now? Thieves Execute Heist of $20 Million in Gold and Valuables at Pearson Airport in Toronto

About $20 million worth of gold and other high-value goods were revealed to have been stolen at a holding cargo facility at Toronto Pearson International Airport this week, according to police.

via: Complex

The heist happened on Monday, according to the Peel Regional Police. Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn said that the container was removed from the plane on which it came and transported to a holding cargo facility through “illegal means.”

Police did not confirm which airline had brought in the stolen goods, nor could they conclude if the heist was executed by professionals.

“We feel this to be an isolated incident,” Duivesteyn said. “Therefore, for the travelling public that are concerned about coming and flying out, they should have no concern. We do not consider this to be a public safety matter.”

CTV News reported that the Greater Toronto Airports Authority confirmed the thieves gained access to the airport through the public side of an adjacent warehouse which is not operated by Pearson Airport.

“The GTAA wishes to clarify that thieves accessed the public side of a warehouse that is leased to a third party, outside of our primary security line,” the statement explained. “This did not involve access to Toronto Pearson itself and did not pose a threat to passengers or GTAA staff.”