Say What Now? Texas Senate Votes to Remove Teaching Requirement Saying KKK Is ‘Morally Wrong’ [Photo]

The Texas state Senate has passed legislation that would repeal requirements to teach the history of white supremacy and the ways “in which it is morally wrong,” among other lessons pertaining to prominent people of color and women.

via: Complex

Senate Bill 3 passed with an 18-4 vote on Friday in the Republican-led Senate and will be considered by the Republican-led House, according to the Hill. The measure also drops several other requirements, including those involving Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, Cesar Chavez, Susan B. Anthony and the women’s suffragist movement, and Native American history.

Here's why Governor Abbott added Critical Race Theory to the special session. He doesn't want our kids to learn that White Supremacy is morally wrong. You read that right. We must trust our teachers. We must defend the truth in our classrooms. SB3 does the opposite #txlege pic.twitter.com/6JQygv311V — Jarvis Johnson (@jarvisjohnsontx) July 9, 2021

The bill looks to prevent teaching requirements that Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law in June, as the governor now says the latest bill is an attack on critical race theory. The bill instead includes provisions about teaching “the history and importance of the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964,” as well as the “Thirteenth, Fourteenth, and Nineteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution.”

It also removed a provision about teaching “about the writings of and about the founding fathers and mothers and other founding persons of the United States,” and instead requires writings about just the “founding fathers.”

“What we’re doing with this bill, we’re saying that specific reading list doesn’t belong in statute,” bill author and Republican state Sen. Bryan Hughes told Bloomberg Law.

Democratic State Sen. Judith Zaffirini wondered how “a teacher [could] possibly discuss slavery, the Holocaust, or the mass shootings at the Walmart in El Paso or at the Sutherland Springs church in my district without giving deference to any one perspective?”

Texas is determined to do all the things, saying the KKK isn’t morally wrong tells us all we need to know about what they are trying accomplish.