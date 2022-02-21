  1. Home
Say What Now? Tennessee Mom Charged With Statutory Rape After Allegedly Having Sex With at Least 9 High School Boys [Photos + Video]

Residents of a small Tennessee town are shaken up after a woman was indicted for having sex with at least nine local high school students in exchange for vape pens, reports said.

WTVC reports Melissa Blair, a 38-year-old mom, was indicted last week on 23 total charges, with 18 counts of aggravated statutory rape, four counts of human trafficking by patronizing prostitution, solicitation of a minor, and forfeiture of personal property.

McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy says all nine confirmed victims, who were between the ages of 14 and 17, were students at McMinn Central High School, in Englewood. The alleged incidents took place from spring 2020 to late 2021.

Police began investigating Blair after receiving an anonymous tip. Blair is not employed by the district, but was involved in the school’s booster club. She had a student enrolled in the district who has since transferred.

“We suspect there may be additional juvenile victims, and we encourage them or their parents to contact us,” Sheriff Guy said. “There may possibly be other victims who are now adults, and we also encourage them to contact us.”

Parents of the victims told WTVC that Blair reached out to their sons over social media, scheduling meetings and offering items such as vape pens in return for sexual favors.

“We are devastated at this point,” a mother of one of the victims told the outlet. “I cannot in words describe what it feels like to be going through what we’re going through right now. It is every emotion that you can imagine. And none of them happy.”

She continued, “People focus mostly on the perpetrator. They don’t realize how it devastates a family. How the families are at home, and we don’t know what to do next. I have no idea how to go forward with this.”

Blair was released on a $100,000 bond Tuesday evening. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 28.

