Say What Now? Teacher Placed on Leave After Her Sex Tape Was AirDropped to Hundreds of Students

Police in Cleveland have launched a sex crimes investigation after they say a sex tape showing a teacher at an all-boys’ high school was sent to more than 200 students this month.

via: Complex

The incident reportedly occurred Feb. 7 at Ginn Academy, an all-boys public school located in east Cleveland. According to local outlets, the explicit video was originally stored on the teacher’s mobile device and AirDropped to more than 200 students with iPhones. According to FOX 8 News, the teacher claimed she had heard rumors of a circulating sex tape featuring her and her boyfriend; however, she told police she doesn’t know how the video was released. Authorities also noted that there were four to five videos that were sent on Feb. 7, but only one of them is believed to contain sexual content.

“If somebody were to have access to an unattended phone, its fairly easy to capture someone’s passcode,” Alex Hamerstone of TrustedSec Cyber Security told WKYC. “If someone has bad intentions, the first thing they’ll do when they get access to your phone is look through your pictures, look to see if you have a private folder and see what’s in there, or look at text messages and try to find something inappropriate.”

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District confirmed the teacher has since been placed on paid leave while the Cleveland Police Sex Crimes Unit investigates.

“Our collective bargaining agreement with the district provides for a process that protects our members, the district, and students when accusations are made involving members,” the Cleveland Teachers Union said in a statement. “We will work with our member and the district through this process.”

The school district has not taken any disciplinary action against the teacher, who has not been charged with any crime.

Ginn Academy is an all-boys’ public high school in Cleveland. It opened its doors in 2007 and currently has 337 students.