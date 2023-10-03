Say What Now? Surveillance Footage Shows Store Clerk Set Ablaze by Shoplifter During Scuffle [Video]

A store clerk in the East Bay was reportedly set on fire by an alleged shoplifter during a confrontation last month.

via: Complex

The victim, who has been identified as Suraj, was working at the Appian Food and Liquor on Sept. 22 when he was notified by a co-worker that 38-year-old Kendall Burton was inside the convenience store, allegedly stealing lighter fluid for the third time that day, according to TMZ.

The above video shows a struggle between Suraj and Burton as the clerk’s co-worker goes behind the counter to retrieve a baseball bat. Burton then pours lighter fluid on Suraj’s head and sets him ablaze.

Shoplifter sets East Bay store clerk on fire during confrontation The attack left Suraj with second and third-degree burns. "It's terrible. You know, I'm still in a trauma right now, me, my family," he said from his hospital bed. @KPIXtv https://t.co/DPcdNNCP5x pic.twitter.com/lZN6G6r1RK — Betty Yu (@bett_yu) October 1, 2023

Suraj retreated to the bathroom to pour water on himself. He was hospitalized after sustaining serious burns to his face, neck, chest, and shoulder.

His wife Sabeena started a GoFundMe for Suraj after being “overwhelmed by the mental trauma and the pressure of medical procedures.” so far $41,030 has been donated by 870 people, with a $100,000 goal. Suraj is still receiving treatment at Saint Francis Memorial Hospital, but appears to be “out of danger.”

KTVU reported Burton has been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, battery, arson causing bodily injury, robbery, and mayhem. Due to his outstanding arrest warrants, Burton is being held without bail.

Burton is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 9.