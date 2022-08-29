Say What Now? Social Worker Allegedly Tried to Take Kids Away from Moms Who Rejected Her Sexual Advances

A former Colorado social worker allegedly tried to take away the children of women who resisted her sexual advances, according to a new lawsuit.

Robin Niceta, 40, faces a felony charge of retaliation against an elected official, as well as a misdemeanor charge of making a false report of child abuse as a mandatory reporter. Police say that the alleged offenses happened when Niceta worked in the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services.

According to a criminal complaint, Niceta called the Department of Human Services anonymously to report that a local councilwoman, Danielle Jurinsky, sexually abused her own son in the presence of her employees.

The criminal complaint alleges that Niceta used a personal phone to make the call, and that authorities investigated the case and found that the allegations were untrue.

Authorities believe that Niceta made the call after Jurinsky appeared on a local radio show and called for the firing of the Aurora Police Chief, who was Niceta’s girlfriend at the time.

After the allegations were made, Niceta resigned from her job. She has been released from jail on $4,000 bond and has not yet entered a plea.

But things have gotten worse for Niceta.

After Jurinsky filed a civil lawsuit against Niceta and the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services, several other women came forward, alleging that Niceta, when a county social worker, would lure them in, make sexual advances towards them, and when the advances were rejected, Niceta would try to take their children away.

The attorney for Jurinsky has filed documents asking for a class-action suit for “well over 40 persons” whose families were affected by Niceta’s alleged actions.

According to the lawsuit, which was obtained by PEOPLE, all the alleged victims “experienced nearly identical conduct, including being investigated based on false allegations … and being subject to Defendants’ unconstitutional attempts to separate her from her child.”

In an interview with KDVR-TV, attorney Elliott Singer alleged that one of his clients recounted that she had a troubling interaction with Niceta.

Niceta gave her personal cell phone number to the mother who was the target of a child protection investigation “and asked her to come to her personal residence,” Singer alleged.

“When she arrived there, Niceta invited the target of this investigation into her house, offering her an alcoholic beverage. Once she declined what was clearly sexual advances, Niceta essentially turned on her and did everything in her power to make sure the child was permanently removed,” alleged Singer.

After the latest allegations, the Colorado Department of Human Services issued a statement to ABC-7, saying that it is “conducting an evaluation of potential fraud and child safety concerns related to activities by a former social caseworker.” That investigation is ongoing.

Niceta has not yet entered a plea to the criminal charges against her.

