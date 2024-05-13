Say What Now? Serena and Venus Williams' Dad Richard, 81, Is Reportedly Taking Care of Son, 11, 'Full-time' as Estranged Wife Allegedly 'Begs Him' for More Money | lovebscott.com

Richard’s son Chavoita has slammed his stepmother after their divorce was dismissed.

Serena and Venus William’s father, Richard Williams, was said to be taking care of his 11-year-old son “full-time” as his estranged wife still allegedly “begs him” for more money, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after Richard, 81, had his divorce from wife Lakeisha Graham, 45, dismissed earlier this month because he missed a deposition and court date, family members spoke out regarding Richard and Lakeisha’s several legal battles.

According to Richard’s eldest son, Chavoita Williams, Richard is “terrified” of legal proceedings due to speech problems brought on by numerous strokes.

Chavoita reportedly spoke to his father’s attorney who then convinced the judge to dismiss the divorce proceedings until Chavoita and Richard “figure out the next steps” to refile.

Meanwhile, Chavoita trashed his father’s current wife and claimed that Richard was watching his and Lakeisha’s 11-year-old son, Junior, “seven days a week” while Lakeisha “still begs [Richard] for cash.”

“Every time I turn around, she’s doing the dumbest stuff,” Chavoita told the Sun this week. “She comes to the house; she uses Junior as a pawn and then he’ll end up giving her his card or something.”

“It’s his fault to a degree because he allows her to get the card,” Richard’s eldest son continued. “I tell him: Okay, if she says you can’t see Junior then you just can’t see Junior for a while, and we will go through the courts and deal with it.”

“It’s better than all the stuff that’s happening,” Chavoita added. “I don’t think it would take [the court] long because he’s the primary care provider.”

“He stays with my dad seven days a week. My dad takes him to school, picks him up, my dad would tell you this himself.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Richard Williams married his current wife in 2010 roughly eight years after he divorced Serena and Venus’s mom, Oracle, in 2002.

Flash forward to May 2017, and Richard filed for divorce from Lakeisha. He claimed that Lakeisha forged his name on a deed transfer for their home and stole his Social Security checks.

Richard’s 45-year-old wife later admitted in court documents to forging Richard’s signature to transfer the deed to their $1.45 million home into her name.

She also allegedly filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy to prevent the family home from being auctioned off due to a mounting $600k debt.

Richard’s son Chavoita recently accused Lakeisha of “stealing more money” out of his father’s account to pay for the “dumbest stuff in the world.”

“She’s been stealing more money out of the account, she does the dumbest stuff in the world,” Chavoita told the Sun further this week. “She’s still trying to get my dad to pay off that debt, and he said: No way.”

“I want to sue her, because if you go back in the depositions, she said she forged his signature. She has no morals,” he continued. “She’s been buying jewelry in Chicago, $700 at a skating rink, which makes zero sense.”

“It’s a business account he and I had and I had to shut it down because I can’t keep paying that.”

via: RadarOnline.com