Say What Now? Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Allegedly Used a Scale to Ensure Female ‘Freak Off’ Guests Didn’t Weigh Over 140 Pounds

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

The stories revolving Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ‘freak offs’ get wilder and wilder.

Combs allegedly used a scale to ensure that female guests at his notorious “Freak Off” parties did not weigh more than 140 pounds.

“We would do a weigh-in, if necessary,” a former party planner who worked with the “Act Bad” rapper, 54, in 2004 and 2005 told The Post Tuesday.

“The girls had to be young and hot, so I always had a scale nearby in case I needed to make sure. The number was 140 pounds, but if a girl was really tall, there was a little bit of discretion involved.”

Per the female organizer, who asked to remain anonymous, the women had to have “no flab, no cellulite” and not be “overly pierced or tattooed.”

They also could not have short hair and needed to be “young and hot,” the planner claimed.

As for the dress code, female partygoers had to look the part as well.

“No pants. No jeans. No flat shoes. Every girl had to wear a party dress, preferably very short, just enough to cover her butt cheeks, but no longer than mid-thigh,” the event professional told The Post.

“Cleavage showing. And every single one of them had to be wearing stilettos. That one, there was no exception: high stilettos.”

The organizer said she never asked about the girls’ ages.

“It was don’t ask, don’t tell. At the time, I was really young myself, and I honestly thought that we weren’t asking their age because of drinking laws,” the party thrower claimed.

“I never stayed around for the Freak Offs and had no idea that these girls were expected to have sex with people.”

A woman, who performed at Combs’ 2005 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty, told The Post that she was paid $250 to dance at the event but then offered an extra $1,000 if she wanted to continue dancing at the hip-hop mogul’s home.

“It felt shady,” the performer, who claimed she was just 20 at the time, said, “so I didn’t go. But other girls did, and then really wouldn’t talk about what happened there.”

via: Page Six

