Say What Now? Sam Asghari Recalls ‘Weirdest Thing’ About Britney Spears Marriage [Video]

“It’s such a ridiculous thing in this country to have to deal with,” Sam Asghari said, while also recalling “the most difficult and weird spiral thing that I’ve witnessed in my life ever” during his relationship with the pop star.

Sam Asghari is reflecting on his marriage to Britney Spears.

While appearing on the latest episode of Kate and Oliver Hudson’s Sibling Reverly podcast, the actor revealed that the “weirdest thing” he faced during his years-long relationship and short-lived marriage to the pop star was her conservatorship.

“One day I start learning about what the conservatorship is, and things like that,” Ashgari said, “and that’s when I was like, ‘Wait a minute. I thought, I’m in America … What do you mean someone over the age of 18 needs permission from their parents?'”

“It’s such a ridiculous thing in this country to have to deal with,” continued The Traitors star, who immigrated from Iran at 12 years old. “That was, by far — I’m not going to say difficult because I don’t think anything is difficult — that was the weirdest thing to deal with.”

Asghari noted that it was “really strange” how the conservatorship — during which Spears was under the guardianship of her father, Jamie — was the biggest hurdle, saying that he believed “media, fans, [or] the money,” were going to be the most difficult obstacles in Hollywood.

“One of the hardest things to deal with when you go into entertainment is your parents and the people around you,” the 30-year-old said, “and everything that happens, and everybody that comes into your life that’s taken advantage — that damage you because those are the people that are closest to you.”

“It’s never the fans, it’s never the media,” he continued, adding that “they will never hurt you,” while family members and people you are “vulnerable” with “allow into your circle” will.

“They take an advantage because they think you owe something to them, or something, which is so ridiculous,” Asghari said. “That was the most difficult and weird spiral thing that I’ve witnessed in my life ever.”

The Can You Keep a Secret? star said he supported his wife while she battled the conservatorship, which was ultimately terminated in November 2021 after 13 years amid the #FreeBritney movement.

“I think the best thing to do is to provide support in that moment, and that’s what I did, I provided as much as I could,” Asghari recalled.

“This was my experience in life that I had to go through very gently because if you do anything wrong, you say the wrong thing…,” he added, trailing off.

Asghari and Spears started dating in 2016. The two became engaged in 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022. However, in July 2023, after a little over a year of marriage, the former couple separated, with Asghari filing for divorce. Their divorce was finalized in May 2024.

However, looking back, Asghari said he ultimately feels only gratitude for his relationship and marriage to Spears.

“I’m always gonna be grateful and happy that it ever even happened,” he said. “It was so much that we gone through so much as a couple. We learned so much, and it was a beautiful experience.”

