Say What Now? Popular Atlanta Mixologist Dies After She's Robbed and Thrown from Moving Lamborghini

A Georgia man is in custody after allegedly killing a beloved Atlanta-area mixologist by pushing her out of a moving vehicle.

via People:

On Oct. 11, a witness called 911 to report that a woman was thrown from a moving Lamborghini amid an altercation inside the vehicle. PEOPLE obtained audio of the 911 call, in which the witness says she was lying unconscious in the road, still breathing and covered in blood.

The woman, later identified as 28-year-old Catherine Khan of Snellville, was transported to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police allege in arrest warrants obtained by PEOPLE that 31-year-old Alfred Megbuluba stole Khan’s wallet and pushed her from his vehicle, causing her death. He allegedly then used her debit card to purchase gas at a nearby Chevron.

Megbuluba turned himself in to authorities on Monday. He is charged with felony murder, theft by taking, financial transaction card theft, and financial transaction card fraud, according to online jail records.

“This case is now considered closed by arrest,” the Atlanta Police Department announced in a news release Monday.

Megbuluba’s attorney, Steve Sadow, maintained his client’s innocence in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

“Mr. Megbuluba is not guilty of the charges lodged against him,” Sadow said. “The death of Ms. Khan was a tragic accident. We expect the evidence at trial to show she may have been intoxicated, she jumped or fell out of the vehicle on her own accord, and her debit card was not unlawfully taken or used.”

Megbuluba pleaded not guilty and was denied bond by a judge Tuesday.

Khan’s family and friends shared memories of the energetic young woman in a public Facebook group titled Remembering Catherine Khan.

A post written by Khan’s father reads, “You have planted a seed in so many hearts. You have proven to me and everyone you came in contact with, that kindness and loving unconditionally and specially being there for someone in need is so much more important than anything else this life has to offer.”

Following her intimate funeral service Tuesday, Khan’s mother wrote, “I just buried my sweet Catherine. Such a beautiful soul and gone way too early. Did you know my nickname for her was gooseberry? Parents are not supposed to bury their children. Hold on to your loved ones tight and always say I love you.”

A GoFundMe has been established to cover the costs of Khan’s funeral and memorial.

So sad.