Say What Now? Police Investigating Video of a White Man Grabbing a Black Man by the Neck

Police are investigating a video that’s circulating of a white man man grabbing a Black man by the neck during an attack over an alleged stolen bike.

via Raw Story:

NPR reported the Milwaukee fight of the 62-year-old White guy claiming that he saw a friend of the 24-year-old Black man take the bike. The Black man keeps saying over and over that he never touched another person’s bike.

The person filming the incident keeps shouting for the White man to get his hands off the other man’s neck, which he finally does, flashing a middle finger to the camera.

The older man then claims that the bike was green, but the bike in the video is blue.

“The investigation … will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review of any potential charges,” police said in a statement.

We don’t care how old this man is — he needs to face charges.

Full below video on tiktok, but full video of original incident on Facebook. South Milwaukee/West Allis white man pulled a Zimmerman and tried to choke and hold a special needs black man, accusing "his friend (not him) of stealing a bike FROM A NEIGHBOR… We don't play in MKE pic.twitter.com/YZWCwABFi5 — VaunMayesMKE (@VaunMayesMKE) October 12, 2022