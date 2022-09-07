Say What Now? Police Identify Drunken Man Who Spiked Drinks at Mexico City Marathon [Video]

Police in Mexico City have identified a man who filmed himself spiking the drinks at a marathon held in the city last month.

via Complex:

Per La Teja via translation, the man slurred his words in the video and spiked the water that was set out for marathon runners. The clip was filmed at approximately 6 a.m., just hours before the marathon was set to commence. The water station he spiked with white rum was approximately half way through the marathon, at which point runners would have traveled over 13 miles on foot.

“Tomorrow they will all be at their best, fucking race is going to be the best in the world,” the man said in the video. Mexico City Institute of Sport director Javier Hidalgo Ponce suggested mayor Miguel Hidalgo’s office is to blame for the incident, on account of the late closure time of clubs in the nearby area.

Ponce said the man has since been identified, and authorities were able to stop runners from drinking the spiked beverages because they noticed the cups had been replaced or moved. Per Running Magazine, the man has not been publicly identified but is expected to face prosecution for attempted poisoning. As many as 19,000 people participated in the marathon.

We wonder if he would’ve made the same bad decision sober…

Un hombre vació media botella de alcohol en las bebidas que se darían a los participantes del Maratón de la #CDMX… pero el Instituto del Deporte ya interpuso una denuncia penal contra la persona. Por chistosito podría ir a prisión. pic.twitter.com/FRhfAiXDzy — Ruido en la Red (@RuidoEnLaRed) August 30, 2022