Say What Now? Pizza Hut Brings Back Camp Book It! So Kids Can Get Free Pizza for Reading Over the Summer | lovebscott.com

Pizza Hut is kicking off the summer with their free reading incentive program, Book It!

The summertime extension of Book It! (the company’s long-standing reading incentive program) will run from June through August. Enrollment is now open for both the summer program and the 2024-2025 school year program.

Book It!, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary, is dedicated to encouraging reading nationwide. It empowers teachers and parents to motivate their students to read, or more specifically “Read Your Heart Out,” and in return, the kids receive free pizza from the chain.

“Our work is more than just a corporate mission, it’s a personal challenge to turn have to read into want to read,” an official mission statement reads. “We know our time-tested incentives work. We are the largest and longest-running corporate supported reading program and now we are fostering the second generation of program alumni. We know that reading makes a difference.”

For 40 years the BOOK IT! Program has encouraged children to read for the fun of it! Now it’s time to inspire the next generation of readers through our new digital options. Traditional teachers may now choose to enroll in our Digital Basic Program or our Digital Enhanced… pic.twitter.com/QxuSFyBfST — The BOOK IT! Program (@bookitprogram) March 27, 2024

Parents set monthly reading goals in a digital dashboard, and when kids reach them, they are rewarded with the program’s Reading Award Certificates, digital coupons that are good for a free, one-topping Personal Pizza Hut Pan Pizza.

Though the reward is one-size-fits all, the company knows that each child is going to have different paces and thus, different goals.

“You can set goals based on your students’ reading ability,” the website notes. “Number of minutes, number of pages or number of books – they all work! For children not yet reading independently, you can set a goal where their parent or others read to them.”

Anything goes — the Camp Book It! website encourages reading “books, magazines, eBooks and anything fun.”

The free pizza supply is not unlimited, however — kids participating in Book It! can only earn up to one free pizza each month the program is running.

It is free to schools and parents to pre-K through sixth grade students (kids ages 4 through 12).

After completing the summer program, kids can participate in the school year version, which runs from Oct. 1 through March 31 each year.

Pizza Hut started Book It! way back in 1984, and brought back the Camp Book It! program in 2021, according to a press release at the time.

via: People