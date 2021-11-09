Say What Now? Pennsylvania Mom Confesses to Hiding Infant Son’s Corpse in Walls of Home [Video]

A Pennsylvania mom is facing criminal charges after admitting to authorities that she hid her dead infant son’s body in the walls of her home.

via: New York Post

Kylie Wilt, 25, told authorities her 1-year-old baby had been dead and hidden since February 2021, reports said.

Wilt, 25, told police she placed her baby’s body in a crate and cut a hole in the wall in her Charleroi home before fixing the drywall and painting over it, according to the Washington County DA’s Office.

Investigators said agents with the state Child and Youth Services Department came to her home last week to ask where her baby was, officials told WPXI. She reportedly told them he was in North Carolina being watched by someone else.

She then changed her story, telling CYS that her 5-month-old baby had died in February of sudden infant death syndrome at the couple’s former residence.

CYS had been investigating Wilt’s baby for months after he was born with THC — the active ingredient in marijuana — in his system.

After the baby died, she told police she became nervous. She, her boyfriend and her three other children moved to another home three blocks away — and took the baby’s body with them.

Wilt told police she hid the baby because she didn’t have enough money for a funeral. The baby’s cause of death is under investigation.

Former neighbor Robin Stasicha told KDKA she had heard the baby crying “all the time” before the family moved.

“And all of a sudden, it didn’t one day and didn’t see them bringing him in and out and didn’t figure this is what happened.,” Stasicha said.

She claimed she asked her property manager about the baby, who said the child had died.

“I was thinking, I’m here all the time,” Stasicha said. “I never saw an ambulance. Wouldn’t you call 911 if your baby wasn’t responding to you?”

Kylie Wilt has been charged with concealing the death of a child, welfare fraud, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice, and abuse of a corpse. Alan Hollis is facing additional charges of obstructing administration of law or other governmental functions.