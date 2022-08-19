Say What Now? Pastor Goes Viral After Saying His Congregation is 'Poor, Broke, Busted' For Not Buying Him A Movado Watch [Video]

Not Poor, Broke and Busted!!! A Kansas City, Missouri, pastor who said his congregation was “poor, broke busted and disgusted” for not buying him the luxury watch he wanted has issued an apology after his remarks caused a stir on social media.

via: BET

Pastor Carlton Funderburke, of Church at the Well in Kansas City, Missouri, has gone viral after a video of him surfaced berating and screaming at his congregation because they did not buy him a Movado watch.

According to The Kansas City Star, the 56-second clip is from Aug. 7. Funderburke is seen saying, “That’s how I know you’re still poor, broke, busted and disgusted, because of how you’ve been honoring me.”

He continued, “I’m not worth your McDonald’s money? I’m not worth your Red Lobster money? I ain’t worth your St. John Knit? You all can’t afford it no how. I ain’t worth y’all Louis Vuitton? I ain’t worth your Prada? I’m not worth your Gucci?”

Funderburke also added, “You can buy a Movado watch in Sam’s! And y’all know I asked for one last year. Here it is the whole way in August, I still ain’t got it. Y’all ain’t said nothing! Let me kick down the door and talk to my cheap sons and daughters.”

@kansascitydefender Kansas City Pastor GOES OFF on congregation calling them "poor, broke busted and disgusted" because they didn't give him enough money to buy a new watch he's been wanting. It's pastors like these that give the church a bad name smh an also why a lot of our generation left the church. What y'all think? ? ? original sound – kcdefender

A Missouri pastor is facing heavy criticism over a viral clip from one of his recent sermons. In the video, Pastor Carlton Funderburke lays into his congregation for being unwilling to pony up the money to buy him a watch from Movado, a luxury watchmaker. ? pic.twitter.com/rju9ir1sDt — Universal Life Church (@ulcmonastery) August 17, 2022

Funderbruke has now apologized.

“The video clip does not reflect my heart or my sentiments toward God’s people, yet that’s not discernible in the clip,” he said.

“Therefore, I offer this sincere apology to you today … I apologize to all who have been hurt, angered or in any way damaged by my words. The zeal of any presentation must be tempered with love and respect, and that was not displayed.”

He also had a message for the people who first learned of him via the viral clip, “To those who now know me because of this video clip, I regret that your first impression of me is one of anger, hate and resentment. My actions and my words are inexcusable. I offer no justification or defense.”

See the apology below:

@kansascitydefender Carlton Funderburke, the now viral Kansas City pastor who called his congregation "poor, broke, busted & disgusted" issues an apology. What y'all think? ? ? original sound – kcdefender