Say What Now? OnlyFans Star Claims She Slept with 1,057 Men In 12 Hours and Broke ‘World Record’ [Video]

After Bonnie Blue called for “boys, dads and husbands” to secretly leave their families to assist with her supposed record-breaking attempt, she responded sharply to critics who advised her to “find God”.

Another OnlyFans star is making headlines after claiming to break a world record for having sex with the most number of people in a day.

After Lily Phillips went viral for a documentary in which she bedded 100 men in 14 hours back in December, adult creator star Bonnie Blue says she not only one-upped Lily — but a record set more than 20 years ago by Lisa Sparks, who boasted 919 men in 22 hours.

Per Sparks’ Wikipedia page, there’s some discrepancy over how many men she actually had sex with and the record is not one recognized by the Guinness World Records.

Leading up to her big day Saturday in London, Blue was sharing videos pleading for “boys, dads and husbands” to “spare two minutes” to “sneak away” and meet her for the feat.

Her rep later told The Sun that she bedded 1,057 people in 12 hours.

“As she hit 1,000, there were still 57 left in the queue who Bonnie wanted to pleasure before ending the 12-hour day,” the publicist claimed, saying Blue also has “video proof” of the event which would later be shared to her pages in the coming months.

A documentary crew was also allegedly in attendance, filming, per her rep.

Blue was seen talking to Josh Lee Spooner, who lists “Documenting life” on his Instagram, in a video she uploaded after reaching her goal. In it, she admitted to hurting “probably down there a little bit,” while pointing to her genitals.

“I don’t need a wheelchair, like I am fine,” she added. “It just feels like I had a heavy day in the bedroom, which is exactly what I’ve had.”

She also said she “would have struggled” if the day continued how it went in the “first 3-4 hours,” but did not elaborate on what that meant.

In another video Blue shared after her very busy day, she explained some of the logistics.

She said that, at the start, the “room was absolutely full” with people, before she began focusing on “groups of fives” so she could “give people more time.” She then went down to “one-on-ones,” saying, “so one person would watch whilst I was with someone and then it would literally be like a rotating circle.”

While Phillips became overcome with emotion in one viral moment as a documentary crew asked how she was feeling after sleeping with 100 men, Blue seemed quite comfortable in her videos. She also had no problem hitting back at her critics.

To someone else who asked what she should be “applauded” for with her feat, she hit back, “For taking your dad.” Another hater, meanwhile, asked, “What are we actually celebrating?” — to which she responded, “me being a good girl” — before she told someone who told her to “find God” that she hopes “he finds me & fills me up.”

After someone else wrote, “I can’t even comprehend the mental and physical stamina required for this. Are you sure you’re not a robot? ?”, she replied, “I’m aching today, feels like I’ve been to the gym haha” — before telling someone else she was “Ready for round 2.”

Responding to another follower on Instagram who said, “Hope you got out of it all you wanted, take time for yourself girl,” she responded, “I loved it. Yesterday was a movie day in bed ?”

Many also cast doubt on the stunt, calling it “fake news” and accusing Blue of lying in the comments for exposure.

Blue’s stunt comes as Phillips was preparing to beat the same world record, with the OnlyFans star previously revealing she too was in “training” for 1,000 men in a day after reaching 100.

“This is why I’m training. I’ve done the 100, I’m doing 300 in a few weeks. As long as they’re in-out, in-out, it’s gonna be pretty quick,” Phillips told The Reality Check podcast. “I think I’ll get sore towards the end but I’ve got the right determination to be able to push on.”

“My plan kind of is … it needs to be a room with two doors. The logistics are insane. It’s hard enough to get 1,000 guys together wanting to f—k me, it’s another thing making sure they all do it in the time limit,” Phillips continued. “I’m just hoping for a conveyer belt of c—-. They need to walk in the room, one pump in, one pump out and leave. That’s kind of how we’re gonna do it. A conveyer belt.”

She has not yet reacted to Blue allegedly beating her to the record.

