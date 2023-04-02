Say What Now? Nurse Found Dead After Attempting to Perform Liposuction on Herself

A 30-year-old nurse who reportedly performed liposuction on herself at a clinic in Mexico has died from the fatal cosmetic procedure.

via: Complex

Per Jam Press via The New York Post, the nurse was reportedly found unconscious in a doctor’s office after she performed lipo on her stomach. Dr. Rolando Samper Mendoza, the owner of Clinica Amper in Mexico, said she gave herself anesthesia to perform the procedure, for which she had no training. She died of cardiorespiratory arrest shortly after she was found by a co-worker, who alerted paramedics and attempted to revive her.

Dr. Samper said the woman, who was only identified as Carina, tried to perform the procedure “without [his] authorization or permission.” He added, “One of my nurses named Carina…decided on her own to perform abdominal liposuction with [a] local anesthetic. The result of this incomprehensible action was that she died as a result of the massive absorption of anesthetic that she administered herself.”

Deaths from liposuction are uncommon, according to data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. However, fatalities still occur every 1 in 5,000 surgeries, per a study published in the National Library of Medicine.

Cosmetic surgery can be substantially cheaper in Mexico, and as a result, the country gets many tourists traveling into the country to get work done. According to Patients Beyond Borders, an estimated 1.2 million Americans travel to Mexico for medical treatment each year.