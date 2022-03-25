Say What Now? New Jersey Woman Charged with Murdering Younger Sister at Home amid Argument About Money

A 27-year-old Florida woman is accused of fatally shooting her sister in the head at their home in New Jersey after getting into an argument about money.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office charged Angielly Dominguez with first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose in connection with the death of 21-year-old nursing student Omelly Dominguez.

She is also charged with third-degree hindering her own apprehension.

The Little Ferry Police Department received a 911 call initially about a stabbing at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived, they were met by Omelly’s younger brother, who stated, “She’s inside. She’s shot,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

Officers found Omelly slumped over a couch with a gunshot wound to the head.

Omelly’s younger brother later told police that he arrived home from school around 3:40 p.m. and saw the siblings talking.

“Shortly thereafter, he overheard Angielly and Omelly engage in a verbal disagreement over money, at which point he heard what he believed to be a gunshot,” the affidavit states.

The teen allegedly told police he walked into the living room and saw “Angielly standing … and staring at him” before walking out of the house, according to the affidavit.

The home’s Ring doorbell security camera also picked up Angielly leaving the residence, the affidavit states.

The day before the shooting, Angielly’s boyfriend allegedly contacted authorities in Florida and reported that she “took all of his firearms and his vehicle, a white Ford Mustang.”

She was taken into custody Monday night by the New Jersey State Police after being stopped on the New Jersey Turnpike in Cherry Hill, NorthJersey.com reported.

According to a GoFundMe page, Omelly was a graduate of Union City High School and studying nursing at William Paterson University.

“Her family and friends are absolutely devastated by the sudden loss of their beloved daughter, sister, and friend,” the page states.

