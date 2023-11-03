Say What Now? New Jersey Man Met a Woman at a Houston Club, Then Her Boyfriend Tracked Them With Her Cell Location and Killed Him

A Houston man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing a New Jersey man who was in town on vacation.

via: Radar Online

According to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Gregory L. Moore and three of his friends traveled for vacation from New Jersey to Texas in June 2021, where they stayed at an Airbnb in Spring, as Front Page Detectives reported.

While there, Moore and his friends went to several clubs and restaurants in the area and met and exchanged phone numbers with several women.

On June 28, 2021, Moore returned to his Airbnb with one of the women he met over the weekend.

At the time, the woman was dating 24-year-old James Ray Lane, who prosecutors said was able to track her by looking at her cell phone location.

Lane drove to the location, exited his vehicle with a flashlight and handgun and assaulted Moore and his girlfriend. He then pistol-whipped both of them before shooting Moore multiple times.

Lane and the woman then left the scene together. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through cell phone data and witness accounts, detectives were able to identify Lane as Moore’s killer and he was arrested a few days later.

On Aug. 17, 2023, Lane pleaded guilty to murder in connection with the death of Moore.

At an Oct. 30 hearing, a judge sentenced Lane to 22 years behind bars, the DA’s office announced.