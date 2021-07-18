Say What Now? Nevada Woman Arrested on Charges Including Breaking Into Dentist’s Office, Pulling 13 Teeth From Patient

A Nevada dental employee extracted 13 teeth from a patient despite being unlicensed, and then at a later date allegedly performed another illicit removal in the office — ripping off $22,000 in cash and checks.

Nevada’s Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reports Laurel Eich, 42, of Reno faces multiple felonies stemming from a commercial burglary at a dental office in Sun Valley, NV.

On May 3, Eich broke into the dental office and stole $22,861 in cash and checks. While investigating that particular incident, detectives also learned that Eich performed 13 tooth extractions at an earlier date and time on one person.

Eich admitted to multiple people, including detectives, that she broke in on a different date to perform the tooth extraction and used anesthetic disposed of by the dental office.

Authorities have not yet reported on the condition of the victim.

Eich was arrested Wednesday (July 14) and charged with multiple felonies: one felony count of Performing Surgery on Another Without a License; one felony count of Burglary of a Business, second (or more) offense; one felony count of Grand Larceny Greater Than $5,000 but Less Than $25,000; three felony counts of Violation of Probation or Condition of a Suspended Sentence; and one gross misdemeanor count of Conspiracy to Commit Burglary.

Eich is currently in custody at Washoe County jail on a $20,000 bond.

