Say What Now? Mother Charged With Child Abuse After 1-Year-Old Tests Positive For Meth, Marijuana, and Ecstasy

Victoria Bolan was arrested this week after authorities said her one-year-old child tested positive for marijuana, methamphetamine, and ecstasy.

via Complex:

Bolan, 28, is facing a charge of felony child abuse over the child’s drug test results.

“On Jan. 5, 2022, we received information that Ms. Bolan’s 1-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamines, marijuana and MDMA (ecstasy) back in December of 2021 while she had custody of the child,” said Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter.

“That’s the primary concern is keeping the children safe,” Carter said. “Because if the activities continue, especially in young children… the effects that it has on the growth and the mental aspect of it… as a child, they’re constantly developing and you can stunt the mental growth of the child… and also in the back end of it is also to get the parents some help. It’s not all about throwing parents in prison. It’s about getting them the help they need.”

Bolan is currently being held at Jones County Jail, with her bond set at $5,000. It is believed that the child had “environmental contact” with the drugs and ingested them.

How in the hell did a 1-year-old ingest all those drugs? That’s terrible.