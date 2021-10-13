Say What Now? Mother Charged for Allegedly Hosting and Watching Drunken Sex Parties for Local Teenagers

A Bay Area mother has been arrested after allegedly throwing parties for teens in which she’d serve them alcohol and encourage them to engage in sexual acts — that she would watch.

via Complex:

Shannon O’Connor, 47, has been charged with 39 criminal counts, including felony child abuse, sexual assault, and providing alcohol to minors, according to charges filed by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

O’Connor, the mother of a 15-year-old, allegedly “bought vodka and Fireball whiskey, provided condoms, and discouraged the teens from telling their parents about the parties or calling for help when one of them passed out in their own vomit,” the statement of facts reads. There are also claims that O’Connor encouraged sex acts among the teens, sometimes non-consensual, and sometimes while she watched.

The parties were allegedly held from 2020 to earlier this year. Most of the attendees were 14 and 15-years-old at the time. O’Connor would often Snapchat or text teens inviting them over in the middle of the night to drink at her house.

“It took a lot of brave children to come forward and to untangle this deeply disturbing case,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in the news release. “As a parent, I’m shocked. As the DA, I’m determined to hold those adults who endanger children fully accountable to the law and our community.”

O’Connor, who is currently living in Idaho, is being extradited and will be arraigned later, officials said.

Okay, ‘Ma’ needs to go ahead and go to jail.