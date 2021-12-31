Say What Now? Mother Accused of Being Paid to Allow Someone to Have Sex With Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Before Murder [Video]

A Georgia mother has been accused of accepting money from someone in exchange for sex with her 5-year-old daughter.

via: Daily Beast

A mother charged in the death of her 5-year-old-daughter has now been accused of allowing someone to have sex with the girl for money, court documents show. According to an arrest warrant unveiled in Russell County, Alabama, this week, Kristy Siple, 35, was charged with human trafficking for “agree[ing] with another person to pay her for having sexual intercourse and sodomy with her minor daughter,” according to AL.com. Siple has not secured an attorney in this case.

Prosecutors charged Siple on Tuesday with murder during the course of kidnapping, sodomy, and rape in the death of her daughter, Kamarie, whom she reported missing on Dec. 13. Investigators eventually found the girl’s body in an abandoned home where one of Siple’s acquaintances, Jeremy Williams, once lived. Authorities at the time said they believed the girl had been sexually abused. Williams has also been charged with capital murder in the case, and authorities said Tuesday they expected more charges to follow.

“I’m a mommy. I did not have nothing to do with this,” Siple said during a TV news interview prior to her arrest. “She was my life. I lived for her daily. She was my only girl. I have three boys and her.”

Kamarie’s father, Corey Holland, released the following statement to WRBL earlier this week:

The amount of pain Kristy has caused by ripping Kamarie out of our lives will never cease. We are glad to see that she has been arrested. We are one step closer to justice for Kamarie. It’s our hope that justice is served. Kristy should receive whatever the maximum penalty she can get. She’s a monster. A real mother protects and would die for her children. Kristy is a monster. My family and I will continue to wrestle with the loss of losing our angel Kamarie. We will ask that you continue to make your news about her and the justice she deserves.”