Say What Now? Moment Man's Semi-Truck Plows Into Crowd, Killing 1, After He's Kicked Out of Strip Club [Video] | www.lovebscott.com

Before the accident occurred, the man reportedly sent a text message to a friend stating, “Goodbye, I’m going to prison for vehicular manslaughter.” Subsequent events were captured on both his dashboard camera and nearby surveillance cameras.

A North Carolina man is being held without bond, after a judge saw footage of the moment he allegedly drove a semi-truck into a crowd of people — killing one — after being kicked out of a strip club.

Police in Tampa arrested Dylan Fogle, 25, last week after responding to a “truck vs. pedestrian crash” outside the Emperors Gentleman Club, a local strip club. When they arrived, they found a semi-truck had crashed into the building and pronounced Giovanni Soto, 44, dead at the scene. Two other men also sustained serious injuries, said police, and were taken to the hospital. They’ve since been released.

“Witnesses reported the driver had just been kicked out of the club and then returned to drive the truck into a group of people standing at the entrance,” cops said in a release. “Detectives determined through their investigation that Fogle had been removed from the club due to inappropriate behavior.”

Police later determined alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash, saying Fogle’s blood alcohol content was above the legal limit. He was treated at a local hospital, before being transferred to a jail and charged with One Felony Count of Murder in the First Degree, Two Felony Counts of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, One Felony Count of Vehicular Homicide, Two Felony Counts of DUI with Serious Bodily Injury, and One Felony Count of DUI Manslaughter.

During a bond hearing last week, Judge Samantha Ward was reportedly shown surveillance footage from the parking lot — as well as dashboard video from Fogle’s own vehicle — showing the moment his vehicle slammed into a group of men, who had just emerged from the club.

The videos above stop right before the moment of impact.

“There were several people, hysterically screaming, pointing to the subject, yelling ‘He’s the driver. He did it. He killed our friend,'” said Officer Robin Sarrasin during the hearing.

Detectives also claimed Fogle waited until people came out of the club before he hit the gas.

“There were no brake marks or skid marks at the scene,” said Detective Andrew Visser, who claimed Fogle said his “throttle got stuck” during the incident. Visser added, “But again, there was no evasive maneuvers.”

Screenshots of a text message Fogle allegedly sent another friend before the crash were also shown, reading, “Goodbye. I’m going to prison for vehicular manslaughter.” He followed that up with another photo of the dashboard, with the club in the background.

He’ll remain in jail until his trial. No date has been set.