Say What Now? Mom of Ga. Woman Got Texts that Did 'Not Sound Like Her Daughter,' She Was Found Dead in Lot Days Later | www.lovebscott.com

Authorities in Georgia are investigating the suspicious death of a missing woman as a homicide.

Shekema Toran, a 36-year-old woman, was last seen in Augusta, Georgia, on July 31st, as reported by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in a previous missing person’s poster.

The sheriff’s office indicated that she was believed to be traveling to the Atlanta, Georgia area in a white 2004 Ford F-250 with Georgia tag RJW-1158, driven by Barritz Martin. However, the authorities did not disclose any specific relationship between Toran and Martin.

Four days later, on August 4th, a deceased body was discovered approximately 140 miles west of Decatur, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta. This body was later confirmed to be Toran by a public information officer from the DeKalb Police Department, as shared with PEOPLE on Friday, August 9th.

According to WRDW, the police found the deceased woman inside a car parked in the lot of a Kroger grocery store. The circumstances surrounding Toran’s death remain unclear at this time.

Toran’s mother shared a statement obtained by WRDW, expressing her concern after her daughter’s disappearance. She mentioned receiving strange text messages that did not resemble her daughter’s voice.

The police have assigned the case to their Homicide Assault Unit for thorough investigation.

In a statement, an officer from the police department stated that a suspect has been identified, and warrants have been secured. However, they have refrained from disclosing the names of the individuals involved at this time.

A GoFundMe campaign organized by Toran’s loved ones aims to help cover the funeral costs associated with her passing.

The fundraiser describes Toran as a devoted mother to three young children.

It emphasizes that Toran was deeply loved by her family and friends, and her impact on the community was significant.

[via People]