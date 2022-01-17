Say What Now? Mom Accidentally Serves Son's Pot Brownies at Senior Center, and He Gets Charged

46-year-old Michael Koranda admitted to police he cooked brownies with cannabis-infused butter — which is legal where he bought it in Colorado — but not where he lives.

He had to answer to police after his mother, Irene Koranda, took the brownies to share with her friends at a senior center — not knowing they were infused.

via People:

Around 8 p.m. on Jan. 4, the first of “several” medical calls were received by Bon Homme County Sheriff’s emergency dispatch reporting “possible poisoning,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun.

“Every one of the patients were at the Tabor Community Center earlier for a card game,” the affidavit states.

Bon Homme County Sheriff Mark Maggs paid a visit the next morning to Irene’s home, where she explained that her son had made the brownies, according to the affidavit. She packed the remainder of them in a plastic container for the sheriff to take along.

Maggs and an officer then tracked down two people who had eaten the brownies — and learned that in addition to being the baker, Michael had returned from his out-of-state trip with products that contained marijuana, small amounts of which are legal in Colorado but not in South Dakota.

Visited by the officers at Tabor Elementary School, Michael “admitted to bringing 1 pound of THC butter back to Tabor with him from Colorado,” the affidavit states. “Michael said he used half a pound of the THC butter to make the brownies and then went to bed and his mother unknowingly took the brownies to the card game where several people ate them.”

Investigators concluded the affected card players “were all under the influence of THC from [the] batch of brownies” brought by Koranda’s mother to the community center, FOX News reported.

Michael now faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance, after turning the unused half pound of the cannabis-infused butter over to the sheriff’s office as evidence, NBC News reported.

He was released on a $3,000 bond, according to the outlet.

He next is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 25, KTIV reported. According to the website for Bon Homme School District 4-2, he still is listed as a district-wide choir teacher.

It’s an unfortunate situation, but it wasn’t necessarily his fault. The country needs to get on the same page regarding recreational marijuana.