Shahs of Sunset's Lilly Ghalichi Expecting Second Baby: 'Been Busy Creating Life'

Lilly Ghalichi is going to be a mom for the second time!

via People:

On Friday, the Shahs of Sunset alum, 38, announced on Instagram that she and husband Dara Mir are expecting their second child together, sharing several glamorous photos from her maternity shoot.

The couple stood side by side cradling Ghalichi’s growing baby bump as they held hands with their 3-year-old daughter Alara Mir.

“Been busy creating life ??” the eyelash entrepreneur captioned the post.

She later shared the news on her Instagram Story, writing, “Surprise! Sorry I’ve been so MIA. It’s been a hard few months this pregnancy. Thrilled to be expecting our next baby and finally feeling better.”

On Saturday, she posted more solo photos from the maternity shoot, telling her followers to guess in the comments how far along she is in her pregnancy.

Back in 2020, Ghalichi shared that she was hoping to expand her family with Mir on Life After Bravo.

“I still want more kids,” she said at the time. “I’m 38 years old now. So for anyone out there that’s watching, it’s not too late for you. Okay? You can have babies into your 40s if you want.”

The reality star added that being a mom “completely changed my life,” and her daughter is “the best love you will ever experience.”

The couple welcomed their first child together, baby girl Alara, on Sept. 30, 2018.

“Alara Mir ?? Born 9/30/18. Our hearts are so full. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents. ?,” Ghalichi captioned a series of hospital photos featuring the family of three.

The announcement of their second child comes after reports that Ghalichi and Mir were getting divorced in August 2019. However, they reconciled the following October.

The pair wed in May 2017 at The Beverly Hills Hotel, and the Ghalichi posted wedding shots on her Instagram, including of her beaded couture gown from Ryan & Walter Bridal.

She exclusively revealed to Bravo’s The Daily Dish that Mir popped the question in late August 2016, in a dreamy moment complete with chandeliers, candles and flowers on the grounds of their future home in Bel-Air.

She also applauded her then-fiancé’s “success and work ethic,” and added, “I not only found my equal. He far surpasses anything I could ever be.”

Congrats Lilly!