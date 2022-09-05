Say What Now? Missouri Woman Charged with Husband's Murder After Claiming an Intruder Broke In and Shot Him

A Missouri woman is facing charges for her husband’s death after she initially claimed an intruder broke into their home and shot him.

via People:

Melanie Biggins, 40, of Kansas City “has been charged in the fatal shooting on Wednesday of her husband who was shot in his bed,” the Jackson Prosecutor’s Office announced in a release on Friday. Biggins is facing charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to charging documents reviewed by PEOPLE.

Prosecutors said that officers from the Kansas City Police Department were called about a shooting on the 1700 block of Gillespie on Aug. 31. When they arrived at the scene, Biggins was found performing CPR on her husband. She is now charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, the release said.

According to a police report obtained by KMBC, Biggins claimed she heard the gunshot when she and the victim were sleeping in their bed. She said once she sat up, there was blood on her arm, causing her to go to McEwan and turn on a light. That’s when she said she saw that McEwan had been shot beneath his chin and she called police right away, performing CPR until officers came.

However, the KCPD added in its report that two witnesses said they saw Biggins sitting on a couch downstairs after the gunshot went off, adding that she looked as if she “had seen a ghost,” according to KMBC.

Biggins also allegedly told police that her husband’s rifle was the only weapon in their home before confessing that she bought a gun from a pawn shop, the outlet reported based on prosecutors’ probable cause statement.

KCTV also reports that police said Biggins first alleged after she heard the gunshot, she went downstairs and the front door was open. She said she did not see who fired the shot.

Police added that while at the home, they discovered a pillow and blanket that was on the floor, each with a bullet hole. A .38 Special handgun case was found in a closet while a purple and black .38 Special handgun was seized from underneath a bunk bed in another room, KCTV reported.

While speaking with police, she allegedly confessed that she had an affair for the last year and a half of her and the victim’s nine-year marriage. She also expressed her desire to end their marriage but said she didn’t have the money, per KCTV.

The death was initially said to be suspicious before investigators confirmed it was a homicide, per Kansas City’s Fox 4.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office also confirmed McEwan was fatally shot in the back of his head, KCTV reported.

It is unclear if Biggins has entered a plea to the charges or has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Off to jail she goes!