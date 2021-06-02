Say What Now? Memphis Teen Reportedly Shot by 12-Year-Old After Disagreement Over Video Game [Video]

A 12-year-old in Memphis, Tennessee reportedly shot a 13-year-old and left him in critical condition following a disagreement over a video game.

via Complex:

18-year-old Keshun Tuggle is now being charged with providing a handgun to a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a child and tampering with or fabricating evidence after he allegedly provided a handgun to the 12-year-old, who is said to have shot the 13-year-old after getting mad about a video game, WREG reports.

Tuggle initially claimed the 13-year-old was struck in a drive-by shooting, but his story didn’t match up with that of the 12-year-old after police heard his side.

The victim, too, eventually told authorities after being stabilized that the two were playing video games at the Shadowbrook Townhouses when the younger boy became angry and shot him with Tuggle’s handgun, which the 18-year-old had left out in the open at the house. The boy fired one shot, which struck his older friend, according to police.

The teen was taken to a local hospital, where he was listen in critical condition, the New York Postwrites.

Police said Tuggle later admitted he removed the weapon from the area in an effort to alter the crime scene, hence his charges.

A video game? Senseless.