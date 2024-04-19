Say What Now? Man Sets Self On Fire Outside Trump NYC Trial In Moment Captured In Real Time On CNN | lovebscott.com

A man has set himself on fire outside the New York City courthouse where the Donald Trump trial is underway.

via: CNN

The man walked into the park across the street from the courthouse, throwing flyers into the air, a senior law enforcement official told CNN. He then pulled something out of a backpack — it was not immediately clear what the item was — and lit himself on fire, the official said.

At least one person used a fire extinguisher to try to put out the blaze, and an EMT rushed up to the man and tried to render aid, according to CNN’s Laura Coates, who narrated the scene unfolding in front of her outside the courthouse.

Trump is inside the downtown Manhattan courthouse and has been made aware of the fire outside, sources told ABC News.

The person was badly burned and taken away from the scene on a stretcher. It was not immediately clear if the incident was related to the criminal proceedings.

