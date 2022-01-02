Say What Now? Man Dies After Hopping Subway Turnstile in Queens

A man died after jumping over a turnstile and falling onto the concrete at a Queens subway station Sunday.

Police are investigating whether the jump was an attempt to evade the fare.

via NYDN:

Police responding to a 911 call of an unconscious man at the Forest Hills-71st Ave. train station in Forest Hills found the 28-year-old man unresponsive on the mezzanine level around 6:45 a.m.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police believe he died after he fell onto the concrete following the leap over the turnstile, police and sources said.

Surveillance footage from the station caught the man’s fatal fall, the sources said.

The city medical examiner will determine his exact cause of death.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

There’s either more to this story or that was truly a freak accident. RIP to that man.