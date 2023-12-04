Say What Now? Man Dies Attending Kings - Pelican Game, Kings Issue Statement

A man in his 30s died after suffering a medical emergency during Monday night’s NBA game between the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans at the Golden 1 Center.

via Complex:

In a statement provided to beat writer Jason Anderson, the Kings said, “During the first quarter of the Kings vs. Pelicans game, a guest had a medical emergency. EMS immediately responded and administered CPR. Tragically, these efforts were unsuccessful and the guest passed away.”

The team concluded its statement, “The organization offers its deepest condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones.”

In his piece for the Sacramento Bee, Anderson added that the man was unresponsive when medics showed up. They pronounced him dead 20 minutes later.

The game was sold out, with 18,048 fans in attendance.

New Orleans secured a 127-117 victory over Sacramento.

RIP.

The Sacramento Kings have issued a statement following the death of a fan during tonight’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/tXV2YuHKEa — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) December 5, 2023