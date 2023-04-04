Say What Now? Man Accused of Fatally Stabbing Suspect in Mother’s Murder [Video]

An Idaho man has been arrested for allegeldy killing the primary suspect in his own mother’s murder.

via Complex:

According to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Raul A. Cuevas, 31, has been held in county jail for the fatal stabbing of 39-year-old Jesus Urrutia since March 29. The presumed motive behind the stabbing is in connection to the killing of Cuevas’ mother Michelle Luna one day prior.

On March 28, police were called to a Nampa home around 8:30 p.m., where they found the 52-year-old mother with several stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified Urrutia as a suspect in the crime and began to search for him. Around 7 a.m. the next day, police received a call about a stabbing that happened overnight in the parking lot of a gas station located in Avimor, which is around 25 miles from Nampa.

Authorities found Urrutia “slumped over” in a running vehicle suffering a wound. He later died from his injuries due to a “sharp force injury wound to the chest.” The investigators ruled the crime as a homicide.

Cuevas was ruled a suspect in the killing and found in a car at the intersection of Idaho 55 and Beacon Light Road.

Officials said that details about Urrutia’s involvement were not revealed, but Cuevas was “known to the victim.”

The Ada County sheriff shared a tweet updating citizens about the crime. “Deputies are investigating what appears to be a fatal stabbing in a parked car near the entrance to the Avimor subdivision in north Ada County. They have a suspect in custody. The case is still under active investigation – and there is no perceived threat to the public,” the post read.

The sheriff’s office announced the case is under investigation and they’ve not officially pinpointed the motive for the murders, though “several leads” are being pursued.

Raul A. Cuevas is scheduled to appear in court on April 6.

