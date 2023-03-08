Say What Now? Lunch Aide Allegedly Texted Boy, 'Want to See Something?,' Then Sent Nude Photos & Sexually Assaulted Him

A 31-year-old lunch aide has been charged with sexual assault after a parent notified school administrators of “possible inappropriate contact” between an employee and student.

via People:

After an investigation, Connecticut State Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Andie Rosafort, who turned herself in to authorities on the morning of Feb. 20. She was charged with one count of sexual assault in the second degree, one count of enticing a minor by a computer and one count of risk of injury to a minor.

For six months, Rosafort allegedly communicated with the unidentified freshman student via social media platforms Snapchat and Instagram, according to an affidavit obtained by NEWS8.

“The victim told police he received a message from Rosafort that said, ‘You want to see something?’ before she sent him a nude photograph for the first time,” the station reported. “The victim asked Rosafort if she sent the photo by mistake and she sent a second nude photograph, according to the affidavit.”

On Jan. 14, a group of students were at a gathering when the alleged victim said he was leaving but planned to return, according to a police statement. When he returned, he was “behaving oddly,” a witness told police.

The alleged victim told law enforcement that Rosafort asked for his address and allegedly picked him up in her SUV, the statement continued.

“The victim further alleged that Rosafort drove a short distance away and had contact of a sexual nature with [the alleged victim and his friends], inside of the SUV. According to the victim, they felt uncomfortable, exited the SUV, and immediately returned to the gathering at their friend’s house,” police stated.

A witness told her father about the alleged incident, who quickly notified school officials.

During the investigation, detectives examined the alleged victim’s cell phone and allegedly discovered several videos on a social media platform containing “explicit content and depicting an individual identified by investigators as Rosafort,” police said in the statement.

“Investigators also obtained Rosafort’s cell phone data as well as records from a social media account associated with Rosafort and found photos and videos consistent in appearance with those described by the victim,” police stated.

Rosafort was released on a $100,000 bond. She is expected to appear in court on March 23. It was unclear whether she obtained an attorney to speak on her behalf.

