Say What Now? Local Activist Calls Out Teacher for Allegedly Filming Pornographic Videos in Elementary School ‘Cellulite Was Everywhere’ | lovebscott.com

A Houston teacher has been accused of making a pornographic video while on the clock.

According to FOX 26, the alleged material was shot at Adriane Mathews Gray Elementary School in Richmond, Texas, a small city located about 45 minutes south of Houston. Officials with the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District said they learned about the matter after receiving two videos that showed a former teacher performing sexually explicit acts on school property. One of the clips was shot inside a classroom and the other in a school restroom.

“It was horrible. It was unbelievable,” community activist Quanell X said about the incident. “When I saw the first video, I was shocked and appalled and just horrified. And you look at the video, she pulls down her top, picks out these big, big, huge breasts — crazy as hell — shakes them, and then she turns around and pulls down her pants and then pulls her panties down, spreads her cheeks and cellulite and pubic hair was everywhere. This is sickening. This is going on at a school now.”

X said it was clear that the videos were shot during school hours, as children could be heard from a room across the hall. No children were seen in the footage and it’s unclear if any were present during the recordings.

X and fellow activist Candice Matthew claimed it didn’t take long to identify the teacher as she was wearing her school badge on camera. A school district spokesperson has since confirmed the teacher in question resigned for unknown reasons back in February.

“The campus and district had no knowledge of these videos at the time of her resignation, and we do not know if they are the reason for her resignation,” read an emailed district statement.

School district officials said its officers are now investigating the matter to “verify the timestamp and circumstances surrounding the recordings.”

“If the district finds that criminal behavior or conduct violating the Texas Administrative Code Educator’s Code of Ethics has occurred, we will engage with the appropriate reporting agencies,” the statement continued.

via: Complex

