Say What Now? Kanye West Says He Has ‘Dominion’ Over Wife Bianca Censori, Addresses ‘Naked’ Grammys Dress

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 3 hours ago

Kanye West is again spreading antisemitic remarks, declaring his admiration for Adolf Hitler and identifying as a Nazi in a disturbing tirade targeting Jewish people.

Kanye West is revealing the level of control he allegedly has over his wife Bianca Censori.

The rapper took to X on Friday morning and shared a flurry of concerning posts, one of which about his 30-year-old wife and her now-infamous look at the Grammys.

“I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE THIS AIN’T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S–T, SHES WITH A BILLIONAIRE WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB ASS BROKE BITCHES,” the “Stronger” artist began.

His post comes after Censori wore a completely mesh dress to the red carpet of the Grammys, which exposed pretty much every inch of her body. The look created headlines worldwide, as well as speculation Censori was made to wear the look by West himself.

“PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION YES I DONT MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESNT WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDNT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A– WOKE PAWNS,” West continued in his all-caps post.

The Grammy-award winner finished the post declaring that he has “no respect or empathy for any one living cause no one living can f— with me.” However, he then added that he does “love some people” and gives them “favor.”

In a separate post, the Yeezy creator told his followers he “fired and blocked” an employee who “was uncomfortable” with his wife’s “invisible” outfit.

“She been dressing naked for 2 year. Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt,” he wrote in yet another post.

“Every single bitch on the planet wish they had her bravery body platform and access to money and a husband that supported they personal expression,” he continued. “There are a lot of things that had to converge for this moment to happen.”

Censori was not the only topic of discussion for West during his Friday morning rant.

The rapper also spewed antisemitic hate speech online, sharing his admiration for Adolf Hitler while sharing how he identifies as a Nazi.

See more about that concerning, disturbing and shocking tirade on TMZ.

