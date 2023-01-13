Say What Now? Kanye West Reportedly Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori

Kanye West seems to have pulled another stunt.

The disgraced rapper has reportedly married Bianca Censori, a woman who has worked as an architectural designer at Yeezy for several years.

According to reports, the two had a private wedding ceremony recently — although it doesn’t appear they’ve filed a marriage license.

Kanye was spotted wearing a wedding ring while dining with Bianca — who also recently went blonde — at the Waldorf Astoria just a few days ago.

Adding to the mix, Kanye released a song last month called “Censori Overload” which, by the title alone, is a tribute to his new ‘wife.’

Maybe Bianca can keep him quiet and off the internet for a while…