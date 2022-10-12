Say What Now? Georgia Inmate Accused of Stealing $11 Million From Billionaire While Behind Bars

A Georgia inmate is accused of stealing millions from a billionaire movie mogul by pretending to be him while behind bars.

via Complex:

Arthur Lee Cofield Jr., 31, allegedly ran an elaborate operation inside the Georgia Department of Corrections’ Special Management Unit in which he tricked customer service representatives at Charles Schwab into believing he was Sidney Kimmel, the 94-year-old chairman and CEO of the production company Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Through the use of contraband cell phones, Cofield is said to have successfully managed to get $11 million wired to a company in Idaho for the purpose of buying 6,106 American Eagle one-ounce gold coins. He then chartered a private plane to bring the gold coins to Atlanta, and spent $4.4 million on a 1.4-acre mansion in Buckhead.

“As soon as Schwab was aware of suspected fraudulent activity, we launched an investigation, initiated measures to protect the client’s account and notified the authorities,” Charles Schwab said in a statement obtained by AJC.

Authorities suspect Kimmel wasn’t the only one who fell victim to Cofield’s scheme. Federal prosecutor Scott McAfee mentioned at his bond hearing two years ago that there was evidence suggesting he conducted an almost identical when stealing $2.25 million from Nicole Wertheim, wife of Florida billionaire Herbert Wertheim.

Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. was already serving a 14-year sentence for armed robbery. He was transferred to the Special Management Unit last year after an arrest warrant on an attempted murder charge was issued for his alleged involvement in ordering gang members to shoot someone who was paralyzed.

Cofield has been charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and money laundering. Eldridge Bennett, 65, and his 27-year-old daughter Eliayah have also pleaded not guilty for cooperating in the scheme.

We have to hand it to him — he stepped his criminal game up BIG time. Armed robbery is for amateurs — but that was high-level fraud!