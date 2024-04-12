Say What Now? Georgia Dad Says He Put Antifreeze In Newborn’s Milk To Not Pay Child Support | lovebscott.com

South Fulton, Georgia dad says he put antifreeze in newborn’s milk to not pay child support, documents show

A South Fulton father told police he put antifreeze in his newborn daughter’s milk because he didn’t want to pay child support.

Channel 2?s Tyisha Fernandes spoke exclusively with the lead detective on the case, “It hit home because it was an 18-day-old baby,” said South Fulton Police Sergeant Pserda Dickerson.

This all started when Curtis Jack got his coworker pregnant back in 2020.

The mother of the newborn told police, Curtis tried to get her to terminate the pregnancy for the entire nine months. Once she had the baby, she had to stay in the hospital. She asked Curtis to pick up breast milk from her and take it to the baby at the grandmother’s house.

Curtis told police he put antifreeze in the milk because he didn’t want to pay child support.

Detectives told Channel 2 Action News they were so confused by the father’s motive because he had a nice paying job.

Once Curtis was indicted and faced several charges including attempted murder, he took back his confession.

Which made detectives and the District Attorney’s office work even harder to make sure the case was solid.

“It’s beyond getting a confession we still have to prove someone committed the crime. You still have to prove that the person is guilty,” said Sergeant Dickerson.

