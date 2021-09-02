Say What Now? Florida Teen Accused of Fatally Stabbing 13-Year-Old Classmate Over 100 Times Mentions ‘Demons’ in Court [Video]

A Florida teen accused of murdering his 13-year-old classmate made an appearance from jail at a virtual pretrial hearing on Wednesday, where he appeared disoriented and could be overheard muttering about demons taking his soul.

Aiden Fucci, as detailed in a regional News4Jax report from Corley Peel on Wednesday, was on camera when he was brought into a room to hear ongoing court proceedings which ended with his attorney filing a speedy trial waiver.

Speaking in a mumbling manner, Fucci—who’s also seen swaying back and forth—appears to express confusion at his surroundings.

“What’s going on?” he says at one point. “Why am I here? I just want to talk to my mom and dad. What’s going on?”

Elsewhere, Fucci references “demons,” thought it’s difficult to make out some of what is being said.

“You demons wanna take my soul away,” he says at one point. “I won’t let you demons kill my soul.”

In May, a judge ordered that Fucci be held without bond on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Tristyn Bailey. He will be tried as an adult and is expected to be facing a potential life sentence after being alleged to have stabbed 13-year-old Bailey to death. Bailey’s body was discovered on Mother’s Day of this year near Fucci’s home.

An autopsy, per the Associated press, found “at least” 114 stab wounds on her body. Fucci is also alleged to have remarked to multiple friends about plans to murder someone. Both Fucci and Bailey were students at Patriot Oaks Academy in St. Johns.

The case has now been passed to October. Per Peel’s report, it’s possible that Fucci could be ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation.

Fucci’s mother Crystal Smith is presently out on bond after being charged with evidence tampering. Among the surveillance footage expected to play a key part in the case is video of a woman rushing upstairs inside Fucci’s home to retrieve clothes, including a pair of jeans. Notably, Smith is accused of trying to wash Fucci’s jeans, though the pants still later tested positive for blood.

Fucci pleaded not guilty in June and is being tried as an adult.

Fucci’s next hearing is set for Oct. 28.