Say What Now? Florida Mother and Son Arrested After Allegedly Running Brothel Out of Their Home

A mother and son are facing charges for allegedly running a brothel out of their home in — you guessed it — Florida.

via Complex:

CBS affiliate WPEC reports Amparo Latin Barillas, 52, and her 28-year-old son, Glin Yan Zuniga Latin, were arrested this month following an investigation by the Palm Beach County Human Trafficking Task Force.

Investigators came across Barillas and Latin’s Lake Worth Beach home after receiving a complaint about 15-year-old girls being offered to men for sex.

Police soon learned Latin was allegedly in charge of the operation, with his mother reportedly working the door. Undercover officers investigating the home discovered that “johns” paid $50 to enter the brothel, at which point they’d be handed a card. From there, the men would choose a brothel worker to accompany them into a room, where they’d have sex.

A 25-year-old woman told authorities she was scheduled at the brothel three days a week, and would get paid $25 per customer. The woman added that she averaged between eight and 10 clients every day, and that her paycheck was determined by the number of used condoms at the end of her shift.

Latin and Barillas face charges of profiting from prostitution and maintaining a house of prostitution. Barillas was booked into jail last Thursday and is still being held on a $30,000 bond. Latin was booked a week before his mother and was released after paying a $5,000 bond.

Shameful.