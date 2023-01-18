Antonio Brown Claims His Snapchat Was HACKED After Sexually Explicit Picture Was Posted

Antonio Brown has done it again. Less than a week after the former NFL All-Pro was accused of sending explicit photos to his son, he’s been suspended from Snapchat after posting a sexually explicit photo of the mother of his children.

A spokesperson for the platform told TMZ Sports AB’s account was suspended and an investigation was underway, citing Community Guidelines that “prohibit sexually explicit content and bullying or harassment of any kind.”

The post, which can no longer be seen, shows Chelsie Kyriss, his children’s mother, performing oral sex on the former NFL wide receiver in bed. She addressed the demeaning post on her Instagram, writing, “Very well aware of what’s being posted on snap. I am not in control of his actions. I have asked multiple times to have this part of our past relationship to remain private but he refuses.”

Antonio is now claiming his Snapchat account was hacked an explicit photo of Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of his children, was posted on his page Tuesday.

‘My snap chat page has been Hacked. Working with @snapchatsupport to get this fix asap,’ Brown tweeted Wednesday, distancing himself from being responsible for the sexually explicit photo being posted.

In response to Brown’s tweet claiming he had been hacked, Snapchat Support’s automated response replied: ‘Hey! Let’s see how we can help. Send us a DM with some details on what’s happening and we’ll take it from there.’

