Say What Now? Father Accused of Fatally Stabbing Mom After She Allegedly Confessed to Throwing Their Dead Infant Son in Trash

LaDonia Boggs was found dead inside a Washington, D.C. apartment early Wednesday morning after she had been allegedly stabbed to death by the father of the 2-month-old son.

While that, in itself, is a tragedy — it gets worse. Prior to her alleged murder, LeDonia confessed to the father of her 2-month-old son that she threw their dead infant son out in the trash after claiming he died in his sleep.

via Complex:

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a press release that Fifth District detectives were responding to an incident just before 3 a.m. when they found Boggs “suffering from an apparent stab wound.” DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services were called, but she was declared dead at the scene. Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force managed to locate Carl Jones, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed.

Her death comes nearly one year after Boggs was charged with felony murder in the presumed death of their infant son Kyon Jones. Prosecutors opted against pursuing murder charges and switched them to tampering with evidence where she was still awaiting trial.

Boggs was allegedly caught in a video recorded by a missing-persons advocate saying Kyon died while asleep in the bed with her. “The last thing that I remember was that I had rolled over, and he was on my chest,” she said. “After that, when I was ‘sleep, rolled over, noticed he was unresponsive — breathing — and I panicked.”

“He was ‘sleep on my chest and when I woke up, he wasn’t breathing anymore, because he was just that small,” she continued. “He was only 2 months old. He was a premature baby.” Boggs said she wrapped the baby up in a blanket before throwing him out in the trash.

Boggs allegedly told police that she had taken PCP before discovering her son’s lifeless body. The tampering charge stems from surveillance video showing her disposing of a car seat, plastic bag, and cardboard box in a dumpster at her apartment complex.

How terribly tragic.