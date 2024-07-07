Say What Now? Family Dog Jumps on Stove and Sets Colorado Home on Fire [Video] | lovebscott.com

A Colorado family’s dog is in the doghouse for life after accidentally starting a kitchen fire.

via Complex:

According to KKTV, shortly before 5 a.m. on June 26, the dog was filmed jumping on the house stove, accidentally turning on a burner in the process. The burner is seen heating up before setting a nearby cardboard box on fire before engulfing the entire kitchen in flames.

While no one was hurt in the fire, which was extinguished by one of the home’s residents, the incident devastated the family, who are now asking for $10,000 in donations for home recovery. In the meantime, insurance is handling repairs while the family seeks temporary housing.

“Hi, I am the mother of Brittany,” the GoFundMe page reads. “My daughter’s home caught on fire last night and they lost quite a bit. Her whole upstairs is now unlivable. They need help with finances due to being out of their home, Also her dogs and other animals are displaced. Please give anything you can. God Bless you all!”

According to the National Fire Protection (per American Red Cross), up to 1,000 home fires are started yearly by pets. It’s advised for homeowners to remove stove knobs (the stove is number one in pet-caused fires) and secure pets to avoid fire-starting hazards.

Watch the video below.