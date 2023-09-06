Say What Now? Drunk Driver Calls 911 Over Wrong Way Driver, Realizes It’s Him When Pulled Over

An alleged drunk driver in Lancaster County called 911 — on himself.

According to a Facebook post from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, a man had called 911 back in March to report a driver he thought had been driving on the wrong side of the highway. The sheriff’s office released video of the incident as well as the audio from the 911 call.

“I’m on Highway 77 going north, and there is somebody that is on the wrong side of the road,” the driver said on the 911 call. He added that the other driver “almost ran me off the road.”

Once police arrived on the scene and pulled over the unidentified driver, the person driving on the wrong side of the road was the man who called 911, and he was beyond intoxicated.

“Do you know why I stopped you?” the officer said in the video, which had the driver say, “Yeah, because I was on the wrong side of the road.”

The driver was then asked if there was a reason he was driving on the wrong side of the road, and he claimed he “must have missed an exit.” He also admitted that he was the person who made the 911 call to authorities.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was so intoxicated that his blood alcohol content was over twice the legal limit. In its Facebook post, the sheriff’s office wrote, “Thankfully a Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy was able to arrest this driver before anyone was seriously hurt.”