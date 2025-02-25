Home > SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Couple Forced to Sit Next to Corpse on Qatar Airways Flight for Hours

BY: Walker

Published 27 minutes ago

An Australian couple has been left “heartbroken” after they were forced to sit next to the body of a passenger who died midway through their flight.

Mitchell Ring and Jennifer Colin were en route from Melbourne, Australia, to Doha, Qatar, when the unidentified female passenger suffered a medical emergency in the aisle during through the long-haul Qatar Airways flight, “A Current Affair” reported.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately the lady couldn’t be saved, which was pretty heartbreaking to watch,” Ring told the TV show Tuesday.

“They tried to wheel her up towards business class, but she was quite a large lady and they couldn’t get her through the aisle.”

The Australian couple, who had two spare seats in their row of four, said the “frustrated” flight crew then asked them to shift over so they could prop the corpse up alongside them.

“They said, ‘Can you move over, please?’ and I just said, ‘Yes, no problem,’” he said.

Advertisement

“Then they placed the lady in the chair I was in.”

A shocking photo of the grim ordeal captured Ring watching his TV as the woman’s body sat next to him.

Ring claims he spent four hours sitting next to the woman’s blanket-covered body.

When they finally landed, the couple — who were flying to Italy — said the airline crew told them to remain in their seats while first responders came to retrieve the body.

Advertisement

“I can’t believe they told us to stay … it wasn’t nice,” Ring said.

Qatar Airways said they were in the process of reaching out to the couple in the wake of the ordeal.

“First and foremost our thoughts are with the family of the passenger who sadly passed away on board our flight,” a Qatar Airways spokesperson said in a statement.

“We apologize for any inconvenience or distress this incident may have caused, and are in the process of contacting passengers in line with our policies and procedures.”

Advertisement

via: NY Post

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Man with Mass Murderer ‘Admiration’ Confesses Running Over Teens ‘Out of Personal Frustrations’

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Delta Flight Returns to Atlanta After Possible Smoke Reported in Flightdeck

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? American Airlines Flight from New York to New Delhi Diverted to Rome after Fake Bomb Threat

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Man Sentenced for Blowing Up Woman’s House, Plot to Feed Her Daughter to Large Python

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Entire Alabama Police Department Put on Leave After Grand Jury Recommends its Abolition

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Parents Say Son, 13, Died After Attempting Dangerous Social Media Challenge

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Florida Mom Stays with Son to Ride Out Hurricane – Then Finds Dead Body In His Home

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Florida Woman Tracks Down Ex at Stoplight, Shoots Female Passenger In Head

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Slain Fire Captain’s Wife Identified as Murder Suspect — Years After Killing Her Husband

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? 11-Year-Old Texas Girl Dies by Suicide After Alleged Bullying Over Family’s Immigration Status

By: Walker