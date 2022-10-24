Say What Now? California Teacher Arrested After Allegedly Hiding Missing Teenager for 2 Years

A California teacher has been arrested after allegedly hiding a missing teen in her California home for nearly two years.

The teen “inexplicably returned home” this March.

via People:

According to a news release, on Thursday, the Rancho Cordova Police Department arrested 61-year-old Holga Castillo Olivares in connection to the disappearance of Michael Ramirez who disappeared when he was 15 years old.

On June 9, 2020, Michael’s family reported him missing from his Rancho Cordova, Calif., home.

On March 11, after roughly two years, Michael, now 18, allegedly reemerged.

According to KCRA-TV, citing family members, Michael was staying with a former friend during that time. Olivares was the mother of the friend, per the station.

Authorities charged Olivares — an employee at the Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School — with detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

“The charges filed are for acts unrelated to the employee’s assigned duties,” the Sacramento City Unified School District said in a statement to PEOPLE. “The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a district investigation.”

Olivares is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

It was unclear if she entered a plea to the charges and attorney information was not immediately available.

